Joseph Alfred Fitzgerald, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 17, 1956, in Whitesville to the late James Floyd Fitzgerald and Mary Imogene Boarman Fitzgerald. Joseph had worked as a supervisor at Rocky’s Bar and Grill and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Quesinberry, and son, Joe Fitzgerald Jr.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Brice (Joshua), Alan Fitzgerald (Lora), and Jamie Spalding (Jay); grandchildren, Mason Fitzgerald, Paityn Fitzgerald, Jacob Nafrady, Jovie Brice, Jaylynn Brice, Micah Spalding, Asher Spalding, and Silas Spalding; siblings, Janice Mattingly, Pat Payne, Alan Fitzgerald, and Renee Wimsatt; and a special cousin, Bob Clark.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery with military honors.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Toys for Tots, 3100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented