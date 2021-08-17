Joseph Allen Hamilton, 58, of Philpot, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 13 at Hospice
of Western Kentucky in Owensboro after a long battle with lung cancer.
Allen was born December 7, 1962, to the late Harold and Katherine Cecilia Wootton Hamilton.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Ray Hamilton.
He is survived by two sisters, Rose Hamilton of Owensboro and Jane Hamilton of Hawesville; niece, Crystal Edge; nephews, Mike Edge and Terry Hamilton; several aunts, uncles and cousins who are the descendants of his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Willie Hamilton and William and Catherine Wootton.
Cardinal Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements. Private services were held at Heartford House of Western Kentucky.
Commented