ABINGDON, Md. — Joseph Allen Payne, 67, of Abingdon, Maryland, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. Born in Owensboro, he was the son of Roy Irvin and Margaret (Wilson) Payne and husband of 46 years to Mary Diane (Rademacher) Payne. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, being outdoors in nature, and watching old Westerns on TV.
Joe is survived by his wife, Diane; their two loving children and their spouses, Joseph Jr. (Amy) and Kathryn (Stephen) Edwards; his eight adoring grandchildren, Juliet, Joseph III, Wyatt, Alexander, Cody, Weston, Andrew and Cassidy; and three brothers, Paul and Russell Payne and Larry Taylor.
