LOUISVILLE — Joseph Anthony “Tony” Miller Sr., 81, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Tony was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was a man of many talents as he tried his hand as a horse-racing handicapper and trained teachers in the FOCUS-IMPACT program with the Louisville City Schools. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brescia University and master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He finished his career as a high school teacher at Apollo High School from 1988 to 2009, also coaching the chess and tennis teams. In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Cleo (Pickrell) Miller.
Tony is survived by his wife, Bell Lebold Miller; sons Dean Anthony Miller (Stacy) and Joseph Anthony Miller Jr. (Katie); daughter Emily Miller McElroy (Neil); eight grandchildren, Alex, Julianne, Reese and Amelia Miller, Nathan, Molly and Abby McElroy and Quinn Miller. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Miller (Liz); sister Rita Hayden; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist East Tower for their outstanding care.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Kentucky Pets Alive, Daviess County Animal Shelter or Hosparus of Louisville in Tony’s name.
