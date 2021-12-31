Joseph Aubrey Hodskins, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in West Louisville on Aug. 24, 1927, to the late James Aubrey and Mary Rose Ambs Hodskins. Joseph, a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Hon Industries after 41 years. During that time, he also worked part-time for Sears for 18 years. He was a lifetime member of Immaculate Church, where he loved to be an altar boy in his later years. Joseph loved woodworking, gardening, John Deere tractors, playing cards, listening to cassettes and 8-tracks of country music, and was a jack of all trades. He also loved to travel and take trips.
Along with his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Hodskins; his brothers, Martin Hodskins and George Hodskins; his sister, Lorene Glenn; and a grandson, Josh Hodskins.
Joseph is survived by his children, Linda (Carl) Hendley, Doug (Debbie) Hodskins, Bonnie (Greg) Howard, Sam (Tammy) Hodskins and Bart (Angie) Hodskins; a sister, Margaret O’Bryan Mills; grandchildren Michelle (Josh) Weightman, Melissa (Wayne) Hoge, Mary (Kevin) Eades, Eric Hodskins, Kimberly (Wes) McCoy, Stephen (Jennifer) Howard, Daniel (Brandi) Howard, Brenda (Warren) Larson, Beverly (Patrick) Smith, Stephanie Stout, Jennifer Davidson, Logan (Samantha) Barnard and Olivia Kane; 18 great-grandchildren; and Louise Johnson, a lady companion and friend.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with prayers being said at 5 p.m., at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan presiding. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
