Joseph Benedict Smith, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Lillian McCann Smith.
J.B. was raised on a farm during hard times but love and faith bound his family together with heart, compassion and a deeply rooted moral compass. He spent many hours challenging himself at golf, but his greatest enjoyment came from interacting with people. From raising children to manning the desk at the post office to his days in T.W.O., he smiled. From kindergarten aide, to the hospital information desk, to the nursing homes, he smiled. When attending Mass at Precious Blood Catholic Church, he smiled. While visiting all 50 states, most in his RV, he smiled.
That smile and his easy-going manner helped patrons, tots, patients, nursing staffs, friends and soon-to-be-friends to also smile. It also gave his children a legacy that we strive to live up to. His light shines on through all who knew him. The earth cries and the heavens rejoice. Rest easy and know you are loved.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Kaelin and Margaret Thompson; a brother, James A. Smith; and his son-in-law, Jerry Hayden.
He is survived by daughters, Sherri Hayden, Staci Senatore and Sonya Hatchett (Dan); sons Steve Smith (Janet) and Shane Smith (Randalyn); grandchildren Jared and Jordan Smith, Brandy Harris, Christy Hayden, Kevin Hayden, Michael and Jeremy Smith, Holly McCarty, Shanna Austin, Amanda Williams, Erica Austin, Hannah Senatore, Amber Snape and Ryan Duggins; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose McCarter; and brothers William E. and John Paul Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when his life can be celebrated with hugs and kisses.
Memorial contributions may be made to volunteerowensboro.com
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented