Joseph Bernard Staples, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late William A. and Anna G. Wathen Staples.
Joe retired from Local Laborers No. 1392 and was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Cathedral. He was a skilled woodworker, and a talented singer and guitarist. Joe loved spending quality time and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Paul, Kenny and Bill Staples; and his beloved Yorkies, Tiny and Bear.
Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann Staples; daughters Regina Griffith (Mark) of Owensboro, Jody Staples of Tennessee and Patty Midkiff of Stanley; several grandchildren; a brother, Robert Staples of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Herman Holder, and his wife, Shannon, of Reed.
Public visitation will be Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Staples shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
