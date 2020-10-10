Joseph “Big Joe” Glenn Harrison, 39, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born Sept. 3, 1981, in Owensboro to Charles and Kathy Harrison. Joe enjoyed time with his family, friends, good music and good food.
Joe was preceded in death by his papa, Hardin Q. Barger; his beloved grandma, Faye Simpson; and his uncle, Hardin “Bubbie” Barger.
Along with his parents, Joe is survived by his brothers, Justin (Courtney) Harrison of Owensboro and Geoffrey (DeAnna) Harrison of Robards; nieces Allisen and Adalynn Harrison and nephew Andrew Harrison, all of Robards; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joe’s ashes will be interred at Delph Cemetery in London, Kentucky, at a later date. A memorial picnic will be planned for a later date. If you would like to attend, contact his family through Kathy Barger Harrison’s Facebook account.
