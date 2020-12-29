Joseph Blaze Bryan, 89, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Feb. 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Michael and Lee Ola Bellamy Bryan. Joseph was a member of Christ Community. He enjoyed reading his Bible and playing games with the other residents at Heritage Place Assisted Living. Joseph was a member of the Marine Corps where he retired as an Air Traffic Controller and then went on to retire from Aleris.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Evans Bryan, and his brother, George Barton Bryan.
He is survived by his children, Michael Bryan, Shannon Ralph, and Christopher Bryan; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from
4 to 6 p.m.
Family and friends who wish to honor Joseph at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
