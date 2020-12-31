EVANSTON, Ind. — Joseph Craig “Craigo” Roberts, 38, of Evanston, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. He was born Jan. 4, 1982, in Daviess County. He was a forklift operator for KKIL in Troy, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Babette Jarvis; his grandfather, Clifton Roberts; grandmother Edith Jarvis; and aunts Sharon Husk and Mary Pennywell.
Survivors include his father, Ronnie “Tank” Roberts; his second mom and aunt, Stephanie Jarvis; grandmother Geneva Roberts; siblings Jessica Brockwell, Delilah Roberts, Savannah Madrid, Alexander Roberts and Starr Sands; his girlfriend, Autumn Barnett; children Mya, Timmy, Jacob and Jayden; four grandchildren; three uncles, Davy and Larry Roberts and Ron Pennywell; and many cousins and extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Walk-through visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
