BEAVER DAM — Joseph Cullen Rowan Jr., 84, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church and he was an independent owner/operator/truck driver.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mary Ellen Ballard Rowan; his children, Jim Rowan, Larry Rowan, LouAnn Dickinson and Rhonda Rowan; brothers Phillip Rowan and Donald Rowan; and sister Shannon Teague.
Private family services will be held. Visitation will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. In compliance with heath and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Joseph Cullen Rowan Jr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented