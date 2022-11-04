Joseph D. Evans, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born November 17, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Edward Ellis and Nola Francis Russelburg Evans. Joseph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed NASCAR, thumb picking events, and Sunday dinners. Some of his hobbies included attending car shows and fishing. Joseph also enjoyed his Monday and Friday breakfast dates with his brother, Pat.
Along with his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ann Evans, and siblings, Steve Evans, Denny Evans, Jim Evans, Gerald Evans, Ida “Sis” Farmer, and Bill Evans.
He is survived by his children, Darryl (Carolyn) Evans of Louisville and Todd Evans of Owensboro; grandchildren, Joseph Evans of Louisville and Amy (Alex) Echsner of Columbia, Tennessee; siblings, Paula (Mitchell) Payne of Maceo, Pat (Barbara Ann) Evans of Owensboro, and Roger Evans of Owensboro; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Evans.
