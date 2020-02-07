Joseph Damian “Joe” Alvey, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice. He was born March 31, 1938, in St. Joseph to the late Elmer and Anna Montgomery Alvey. Joe was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church and a retired carpenter with Lanham Bros. Construction Co. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. Joe enjoyed golfing, playing cards, mowing his yard and watching various sports. Most of all, he had a great love for all his family.
Joe was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael Alvey (in infancy) and Danny Alvey; a brother, Eugene Alvey; and two sisters, Bernice Thomas and Ann Thomas.
Surviving are his wife of 25 years, JoAnne Phillips Alvey; daughter DeeDee Weddington and husband, Gary, of Henderson; son Kelly Alvey and wife, Heather, of Owensboro; stepson Joseph Phillips and wife, Sherry, of Owensboro; two stepdaughters, Stephanie Canary and husband, Curtis, of Utica and Cindy Goltry of Sevierville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Lindsey Jenkins and husband, Greg, Ryan Goltry and wife, Elizabeth, H. J. Alexander Goltry, Marc Goltry, Wes Goltry, Spencer Phillips, CeCe Phillips, Jessie Canary and Samantha Canary; two great-grandsons, Jet and Tucker Goltry; a sister, Bertha Shelton of Owensboro; three brothers, Michael Alvey and Tom Alvey and wife, Carolyn, all of Owensboro, and Frank Alvey and wife, Sheney, of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Joe Alvey will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ohio County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Joe Alvey can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented