Joseph “Dean” Hartz, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born September 28, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Robert and Floella Lanham Hartz. Dean worked for Higdon Construction as a carpenter and painter. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Army who served honorably during the Korean War.
Dean was hard-working and a family man. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching any kind of sports, and Nascar.
Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his two daughters, Rachel Snodgrass and Mary Ellen Tackett; stepdaughter, Mary Elizabeth Jasper; brothers, John, Bobby, William, Carl, Donnie, and Jimmy, Charles, Joseph Hartz; and sisters, Lena Mae Hartz, Helen Riney, Alberta McCarty, and Millie McCarthy.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith Hartz; children, Robert Alan Hartz and Joseph Michael Hartz both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jeremy Hartz, James Hartz, Kimberly Snodgrass, Krystal Tucker, Charity Dawn Abrams, and Christopher Brian Grant; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Howard, Lena Aull, and Martha Payne, all of Owensboro.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers being said at 4 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
