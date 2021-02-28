BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Joseph Delman Raley, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1937, to Robert and Lillian Raley in Henderson. In 1991, he married Judy (Daigle) Raley. He lived in Minneapolis for 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his sisters and their spouses, Iown Raley, Elizabeth (Everett) Richeson, Mildred (William) Payne and Shirley (Delbert) Fulkerson; and brothers and their spouses Edward (Hazel) Raley, Robert Raley and Paul (Virginia) Raley.
He is survived by Marylyn Raley, the wife of his brother, Robert Raley; four children; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Care by Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home.
