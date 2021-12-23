Joseph Denver Spears III, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1951, to the late Joseph Denver Spears Jr. and Shirley Ann Brown Spears. Joseph, an army veteran, spent many years traveling on the road working as a truck driver. He enjoyed modeling and watching movies.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandra Spears; children Robert Joseph Paulin, Shirley Marie Lee, Brandi Lynn Oberst and Misty Colleen Harris; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Spears.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joseph Denver Spears III and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented