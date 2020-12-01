Joseph E. Atchison, “Papaw Joe”, 79, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Butler County, to the late Eugene and Maudie (Lindsey) Atchison and grew up in Patronville, Indiana.
Joe was married to Sharon (Bennett) for almost 60 years and together they raised their daughters. Joe was very proud of all his children and the great work ethic he and Sharon had instilled in them. He had a special love for all his grandchildren and enjoyed telling them stories, giving them 4-wheeler, tractor, and home-made train rides.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Ora, Jackie and Carl Atchison, and his sisters, Ruby Morgan and Margie Burden, and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Stella Gunn.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sharon and his daughters, Sherri (Dee) Bell, of Chrisney, Indiana, Donna (Bill) Barclay and Rita (Todd) Daming, of Richland, Indiana, Carrie Atchison (Keith Taylor), of Dayton, Ohio, and Ashton (Nick) Bickett, of Whitesville. Also surviving Joe are 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Joe is also survived by his brothers, Roger (Pat) Atchison of Rockport, Indiana, Eugene (Edna) Atchison, of Inverness, Florida, and Clay (Laura) Atchison, of Owensboro, and sister, Gusty Bartlomey, of Minier, Illinois, and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Free Zion Church in Reo, Indiana with Pastor Josh Dimmett officiating. Burial will be at Hackleman Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. The family will accept visitors at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana on Monday, Nov. 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Free Zion prior to services.
Masks will be required at all proceedings. Memorial contributions can be made to Free Zion Church or Hackleman Cemetery.
