Joseph Earl Miller, age 73 of Hardinsburg, KYM passed away June 17, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born in Hardinsburg, Ky. Oct. 8, 1948, son of the late Forrest “Frosty” and Mary Irene Wethington Miller.
Joe was a self-employed building contractor and farmer. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church where he was a member of the choir and the Knights of Columbus. Joe proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a hard working man who enjoyed building homes for families and working on his farm raising cattle.
He was a funny man and quite the jokester. He enjoyed watching westerns and catching up on the latest happenings and good food at McQuady General Store. Above all, Joe loved his family and was known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren as “Papaw Phooey”. In life, he was such a giving and helpful man and continued this even in death by his and his family’s decision to be an organ and tissue donor so that others may have a full life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Johnny, Lorene and Patsy.
Joe is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 52 years; three children Cheri (RM) Tivitt, Randy (Melody) Miller of Hardinsburg, KY and Angie (John) Judd of Owensboro, eight grandchildren; Dakota (Courtney) Tivitt; Morgan (Kurtis) Tivitt-Moore, Katie, Matthew, Nick and Emily Judd; Keagan Adams and Aubrey Miller.
Joe is also survived by four great grandchildren; Grayson and Phoebe Tivitt and Alaia and Atlas Adams; and eight brothers and sisters, Leo (Caroline) Miller, Lois (Charlie) Redmon and Barbara Kay of Louisville, KY, Ralph (Elaine) Miller and Joyce Manning of Rhodelia, KY, Bob Miller of Hawesville, Leonard Miller of Midway, KY and Linda Aebischer of Brandenburg, KY.
Many nieces and nephews are also surviving.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in McQuady, KY at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Disabled American Veterans or St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Commented