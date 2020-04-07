Joseph Edward “Eddie” Logsdon, 93, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born May 26, 1926, at Shaw’s Bluffs in Daviess County to the late Anthony and Mary Patterson Logsdon, Eddie served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, first on the destroyer USS Roe and then on the submarine tender USS Euryale AS 22. He was employed with CSX Railroad in communications and retired after 40 years. Eddie was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church until it closed and then at Riverside Baptist Church. Most people know Eddie through his devoted affiliation with the Owensboro Masonic Lodge No. 130, where he served as a Past Master as well as a District Deputy of Kentucky for the Eastern Star.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Logsdon also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Logsdon, in 2016; daughters Connie Jo Russelburg, Becky Scott and Jo Nell Logsdon; great-grandson Jaxson Winders; and great-granddaughter Sesha Dickens.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Barnes, and her husband, Rick, of Owensboro; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving
family members.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Logsdon‘s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301 or a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences for Eddie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
