Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Misty Michelle Ashley; and his granddaughter, Kinsley Mae Michelle Ashley.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sandra Ann Vanover Ashley; his daughter, Ashley Christian, his son, Joseph Ashley II; his daughter, Haley Ashley; his grandsons, Jaxon Smith, Kingston Ashley; his mother, Karen Ashley Ebelhar and stepfather Paul Ebelhar; his father, Clyde Ashley and stepmother Phoebe Ashley; his siblings, Buster (Tiffany) Ashley, T.J. (Amanda) Ashley, Cody Young, Niki Young; stepbrother Wayne Brown, stepsister Brandy Poiles, along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Joseph Edward Ashley Sr. fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory; 519 Locust St.; Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joseph Edward Ashley Sr., at www.haleymcginnis.com.
