Joseph Ernest Laney, 81, of Owensboro, passed away, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 2, 1942, to the late Louie and Edna Whitfill Laney. Mr. Laney served the United States as a Marine, was a member of First Christian Church, and worked as a pot line foreman at Century Aluminum until his retirement. Friends and family would describe Joseph as a funny man and wonderful father who always greeted the world with a smile. He expressed his affection by giving everyone a nickname, cooking with his family, and providing help to others. He loved UK basketball, fishing, and playing cards, and he played an active role in the lives of his children as a coach and band booster president.
Aside from his parents, Mr. Laney was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Gray, and brother, Leon Laney.
Remaining to cherish Joseph’s memory are his wife of 61 years, Lana Myerl Troutman Laney; his siblings, Jerry Laney, Doug Laney, Larry Laney, Bobby Laney, Dale Harper, and Kathy O’Bryan; his children, Kimberly D. (Scott) Marsh of Rogers, Arkansas, Shawn C. (Jennifer) Laney of Whitesville, and Jason E. (Tania) Laney of Orlando, Florida; his grandchildren, Matthew T. (Courtney) Marsh, Taylor C. (Kasey) Marsh, Hannah C. (Anthony) Rouse, Blake C. Laney, Noble E. (Shelby) Laney, Paula T. (Henry) Palacio, Chaplin E. Laney, Lincoln F. Laney, Sophia L. Laney, and Miya G. Laney; and his great-grandchildren, Emma S. Marsh, Preston E. Laney, and Perelian S. Palacio.
A private funeral service for Mr. Laney will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho.
In honor of Mr. Laney, the family asks that everyone be kind to one another and do a good deed to help someone in need.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Laney. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Joseph Ernest Laney and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented