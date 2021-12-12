HARDINSBURG — Joseph Ferry, 76, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired equipment operator with the Kentucky Transportation Department.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Stilwell Dowell Ferry; sons Jody Ferry and Bill Ferry; daughters Becky Silguero, Tonia Hargrove, Alicia Armes and Natalie Mills; stepdaughters Jennifer Brown and Brenda Davis; brother Lonard Ferry; and sister Dora Ann Wright.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Norton Hospital NICU.
