FORDSVILLE — Joseph Francis Berkley, 72, of Fordsville, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors: a sister, Phyllis Grawburg, and a brother, Michael Berkley.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Axton Cemetery, Olaton, with military honors performed by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
