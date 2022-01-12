Joseph Henry Board, 64, of Owensboro passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1957 in Daviess County to the late Hubert and Mary Freels Board. Joe retired from the City of Owensboro. He was a life member of the Amvets Post 75 and the Sons of Amvets.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Clements, Brenda Crowe, and Kathy Sowders.
Survivors include his brother, Tommy “Hubie” Board; two sisters, Margie Cook and Pat Richards;
and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence maybe made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
