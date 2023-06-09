Joseph Henry Brookman left this Earth to meet our beloved Jesus Christ in his forever Heavenly home Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family. The Jefferson County, Illinois native was born Aug. 29, 1936, to the late Lester and Trellis Deck Brookman. Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Friends and family will remember him as a kind, loving, and supportive man.
In his faithful life, Joe was a current member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a former member of Settle Memorial UMC, United Presbyterian Church (treasurer), and Trinity Lutheran Church (president of the congregation).
Joe was a former owner of Saratoga Park, former vice president of Trumbo Trucking/Warehouse Company in Centralia, Illinois, and a former employee of City National Bank and Iuka Bank. He was a former member of the U.S. Army and National Guard. Joe was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in Illinois and Centralia Junior College. He loved animals and cared for many abandoned cats in his lifetime.
In addition to his parents, Joe also was preceded in death by his grandparents and in-laws, Bill and Lularose Armstrong.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 50 years, Marilyn; daughter, Lucretia Hopkins and husband, David; brother, John Brookman and wife, Ranae; grandsons, Harrison and Thomas Hopkins; niece, Julie Rippel and family; extended family, Lela Trumbo, Lori Trumbo, and Tina Martens and family, Ann Grasher and family, Avery Trumbo and family, Judy and David Mason and family, and Jerry Heflin and family; special friends, Ron and Hazel Hopkins, Leo and Ruth Barczewski, Sister Vivian Bowles, Judy Gregory, Kenny and Kitty Bowlds, and Melissa Siebert; and loving friends from church.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeremy Bradley, Dr. Roshan Mathew, and the Home Health Care nurses, especially Sarah Watson.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Terry Modl officiating. The burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, Illinois. Visitation is 3 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Joe’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
