BROWDER — Joseph Henry Wallace, 41, of Browder, died May 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Wallace was born in Logan County on Oct. 10, 1981. He was disabled and a member of Promise Seekers Church. Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Wanda Gail Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Bratcher Wallace; brother, Timothy Wallace; sister, Faye (Damond) King; stepchildren, Catrina Bratcher, Daniel Bratcher, Krystalynn Wilson; grandchild, Mylo Wilson; nephew, Xander King.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home with Bro. Steve McElvain officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation: Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented