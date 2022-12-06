Joseph Jerome Meserve Jr., (Joe or Joey to family and lifelong friends), 53, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, and has gone to be with Mom and Dad. Joey was born in Muncie, Indiana September 1, 1969, to the late Juretta Jane (Howard) Meserve and Joseph Jerome Meserve Sr. His family crossed the country and had many adventures together. Joey was a wonderful son, brother, and friend throughout it all. Joey followed in his dad’s footsteps and was a lineman by trade. His favorite snack was peanut butter and jelly on English muffins. Joey enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, boating, and camping.
Joey is survived by two sisters, Emma (Larry) Camfield and Jerrielynn (Terry) Stone; a brother, James Emmitt (Whitney) Meserve; three nephews, Luke and Nick Stone, and Sebastian Meserve; nine nieces, Sara Camfield, Heather and Brittany Stone, and Norah, Aubrey, Jayda, Preslee, Ry’Lynne, and Addison Meserve; 16 aunts and uncles; and 55 first cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
