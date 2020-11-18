Joseph Jewell Blandford Jr., 98, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Boonespring Nursing Home in Union. He was born June 4, 1922, to the late Joseph and Janie Raley Blandford of Waverly.
Joseph was a World War II and Korean War veteran. He retired from GE after 43 years of service. Joseph was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul while an active member of Immaculate Parish.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen Rosita Simmons Blandford; a son, James Douglas Blandford; and a daughter, Jo Anne Blandford.
Joseph is survived by two daughters, Stephana Zeleznik (Jack) of Independence and Karen Adams (Dan) of Fort Thomas; a son, Dick (Cindy) Blandford of Union; four grandchildren, Stacy Frank (Andy), Adam Blandford (Jamie), Adrienne and Madeline Adams; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass for Joseph Blandford will be noon Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent DePaul.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joe Blandford may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented