Joseph “Jody” Beard, 71, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Feb. 8, 1949, to Samuel Randall Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Beard. Jody was retired from St. Stephen Cathedral where he worked in maintenance for 18 years and was a member. He was a former member of the U.S. Army and a Vietnam veteran. In Jody’s younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but more recently, he enjoyed visiting the condo in Florida.
Jody is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheryl Beard; special fur baby, Jack; his siblings, Sam (Patty) Beard, Mary (Micky) Hagan, Ellen (Bill) Ryan, Linda (Bob) Frakes, James Donald Beard, Agnes (Pat) Hamilton, Theresa (Steve) Teasley, Becky (Bob) Gregory, Rita (Steve) Smeathers and Tom (Angie) Beard; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be noon Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
All of those who wish to honor and remember Jody in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joseph "Jody" Beard and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
