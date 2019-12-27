Joseph "Jody" Lawrence Morris, 92, of Whitesville, died Dec. 24, 2019, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab, surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1927, in Knottsville to the late Joseph and Emma Dell Johnson Morris. Joseph retired from Daviess County Public Schools. He enjoyed farming, playing cards, UK basketball and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Dean Morris; a great-granddaughter, Faith Rhodes; a son-in-law, James Mattingly and 13 siblings.
Joseph is survived by his children, Sharon Gail (Ron) Northern and Kathy Morris of Owensboro, Steve (Carla) Morris of Whitesville and Terry (Carol) Morris of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Laura Tyler, his very close grandson Lewis Mattingly, Dena Rhodes, Mandy Howard, Ashley Stevens, Selena Aud and Alan Morris; two stepgrandsons, Randy and Lynn Northern; two siblings, Emma (Elwood) Whistle and J.W. "Stub" (Hootie) Morris; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sue Morris and Carolie Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Monday, Dec. 30, with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with prayers at 5 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Mary of the Woods Stained Glass Restoration Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
