Joseph “Joe” Haynes McCarty, Jr., 73, of Maceo, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest.
The Whitesville native was born Aug. 15, 1949, to the late Joseph Haynes McCarty, Sr. and Opal Hamilton McCarty. Joe graduated from Daviess County High School with the class of 1967. He served in the US Air Force in Vietnam.
Upon his return, he joined the Teamsters Union (Local 215) in Evansville, Indiana through which he secured employment at Mt. Carmel Sand & Gravel where he worked on the stabilization crew driving a water truck.
Joe loved playing golf and watching UK basketball.
The only thing he loved more was spending time with his granddaughter whom he called Angel, Peanut, and Sugar Plum. Joe enjoyed long drives in the country, listening to good music like John Prine and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He had a great sense of humor and could tell a good LONG story.
He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Christmas time and did so for many years. Joe had many friends and was loved by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kristie McCarty-Wright and husband, Adam, of Masonville; stepdaughter, Carey Basham-Mewes and husband, Chris; granddaughter, Mary-Grace Willow Wright; step-grandchildren, Nathan, Katie, and Logan Mewes; siblings, Mark McCarty, Kathy McCarty, and Sara Holland; nieces and nephews, Lane, Nick, Craig, Wayne, Neil, and Katy.
Joe’s family would like to express special appreciation to Dr. Jacob Hodskins, Alyssa with Aspire Health, and the Unit 6 staff at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest.
Funeral arrangements will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Dream Foundation @ www.dreamfoundation.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories for Joe’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
