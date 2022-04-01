Joseph “Joe” L. Hicks, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 25, 1951, in Daviess County to the late G. Allen Hicks and Bonnie Burch Hicks. Joe enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed making new friends wherever he went.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George A. Hicks, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Becky Hicks; children, Jennifer (Todd) Slone, Byron (April) Hicks, Brandie (Obadiah) Colebrooke, and Dustin (Kelly) Hicks; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Judy, Georgetta, Donna, and Rosie; and two brothers, Frankie and Lee.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
