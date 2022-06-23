Joseph (Joey) Bernard Thompson, 54, of Curdsville, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. He was born May 2, 1968 in Daviess County to the late Charles Dan and Martha Ellen (Englert) Thompson. Joey was a lifelong farmer, a member of the Kentucky Young Farmer’s Association, and was a Daviess County Pork Producer. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He spent his last week surrounded by his immediate family chatting, bantering, and receiving all the love they could pour into him.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Thompson and a nephew, Garrett Elder.
He is survived by his siblings; Pat (Sissy) Thompson, Theresa (Doug) Roberts, Tom (Maryann) Thompson, Philip (Kelly) Thompson, Richard Thompson, and Caroline (Jason) Elder. Also surviving are nieces and nephews; Jill, Dan, Stephanie, Ashley, Chad, Lauren, Nathan, Kathryn, Brian, Bailey, Marissa, Zach, Logan, Justin, and Haley, 14 great nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large family of friends.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Saturday after 9 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Young Farmer’s Association c/o Troy Muse, 1901 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
