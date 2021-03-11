Joseph Justin Janes, 85, of Owensboro, passed away March 8, 2021, at Wellington Parc. He was born May 29, 1935, in Loretto to the late Jeff and Margaret Janes. Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and an avid golfer at Windridge Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelbia Lucas Janes; his sons, Timothy Neal Janes and Terrance Joseph Janes; his sisters, Christine Janes, Belle Beam, Amy Derringer, Margaret Carrico and Sara Yeates; and his brother, John Janes.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Janice Clark Janes; his son, Todd (Kimbra) Janes; his sisters, Ella Frances (John) Freeman and Mary Legel; his brothers, Mike Janes, Dickie (Sue) Janes and Tommy Janes; his stepsons, Jay (Jackie) Tipmore and Keith (Sharon) Tipmore; his grandchildren, John (Carly) Janes, Joe (Kara) Janes, Andrew Janes, Sydney (Sean) Lamanna, Hayden Janes, Alex Janes, T.J. Janes and Jaxon Janes; as well as seven great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Visitors for Mr. Janes shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home. Condolence for the family of Joseph Janes may be offered at www.glenncares.com.
