Joseph Kenneth Haynes, 77, of Knottsville, entered into eternal peace Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 24, 1945, to the late Daniel and Edith Haynes, also of Knottsville. Kenny was a lifetime member of St. William’s Parish where he was a night cook for many years for the picnic and was an active member in his church. He was a dedicated member of his community and was a member of the Knottsville Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and Amvets.
He loved woodworking and was really good at his craft. He made several wooden rosaries for his family, friends, and community with each piece being hand carved. He enjoyed telling stories of when he was young and all the wooden crafts he built over the years from porch swings, kitchen sink cabinets, doll furniture, toys, and game boards with carved wooden pieces.
He enjoyed hosting family barbeques at his home every summer on his hand-built barbeque pit which featured his infamous chicken and pork barbeque dip. He loved spending time with all of his family and looked forward to it all year long.
When he wasn’t spending time with his family and barbequing, you would most likely see him sitting in his recliner enjoying his favorite show, Gunsmoke, on the television. He could recite most episodes word for word since he had seen them so many times. He also loved sitting on his porch swing making rosaries and waving at his neighbors as they passed by.
He served in the US Army and received an honorable discharge after being deployed to Korea. He was employed by Aleris for 42 years where he made many lifelong friends and retired in 2011.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Theda Gail Haynes; a brother, Francis Haynes; sisters, Patsy Oelze and Agnes Haynes; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Harley.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Jeremy) Strider of Owensboro; son, Andrew (Stacy Oliver) Haynes of Philpot; and grandson, Caleb Hester of Philpot. He is also survived by his “stray” cat, LeRoy, whom he swore he didn’t want in the beginning but enjoyed and talked about all the time. He is also survived by brothers, Danny Haynes, Roger (Linda) Haynes, and Tom (Tina) Haynes of Owensboro, Bill (Donna) Haynes, Mike (Jane) Haynes and Leon Haynes of Knottsville, and John (Brenda) Haynes and Larry (Debbie) Haynes of Philpot; sisters, Ida May (Gary) Howard of Pellville and Carole (David) Oelze of Hardinsburg; sister-in-law, Sandra Haynes of Philpot; brother-in-law, Danny Oelze of Hardinsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. William’s Building Fund or the Knottsville Knights of Columbus.
We would like to especially thank his care team, Dr. Kristopher Wolfe, Dr. Thomas Waring, Jamison Hughes, Amy Wilkins, and all the nurses and staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care, dedication, thoughtfulness, and willingness to help.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot, with a burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented