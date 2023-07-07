Joseph Kenneth Jones, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his daughter’s home. He was born April 16, 1931, in Daviess County to the late William Gerald and Mary Benetta Jones. He was a retired CEO from the Hospital Corporation of America and was an Army veteran that served in the Korean Conflict. Kenneth was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. He was assistant administrator at Mercy Hospital for 17 years and then went to work for Humana Corporation at Lucerne General Hospital as COO for four years. He was then recruited by the Hospital Corporation of America as an interim CEO for numerous hospitals from where he eventually retired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Michael Jones; sister, Wilma Bunner, and her husband, Walter; brother-in-law, Jimmy Ellis; sister-in-law, Edna Jones; son-in-law, Nick Bumm; and a granddaughter, Susan Michelle Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joanne Jones; two sons, Stephen (Kim) Jones and Alan Wayne (Lynn) Jones; daughter, Janine Bumm; daughter-in-law, Lynda (David) Jones-Watts; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marshall Edward (Cindy Brinker) Jones and Paul Jerry Jones; two sisters, Shirley Ellis and Mary Karen Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 4:30 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
