ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Joseph L. Ayer, Sr., 79, of Rockport, Indiana died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked on pipelines with Teamsters Local 215.
Surivors: children, Joe L. Ayer, Jr., Tom (Julie) Ayer, Bobby (Amy) Ayer, and Julie (Randy) Hayes.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
