Joseph L. Coomes, 96, a resident of the Carmel Home, formerly of West Louisville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Joe was born June 5, 1923, in Daviess County to the late J. Watt Coomes and Hattie Hodskins Coomes. Joe was a member of Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church for many years and served on the Finance Committee. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and received the Diocese of Owensboro's Sophia Award in 2009. Joe served as a Marine during World War II and in the Army during the Korean War. Joe was an insurance agent for most of his adult life and retired as the owner of Gardner Insurance Agency.
Joe was a founding member of Daviess County Fish & Game and served as its president multiple times. He was a president of the League of Kentucky Sportsmen and was named Sportsman of the Year in 1988. Joe was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and was a master instructor in firearms safety for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Joe greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his nephews Tony and Eddie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coomes also was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Coomes in 1992; brothers Felix A. Coomes, James Elmo Coomes, and Frank E. Coomes; sisters Anna Marie Byrne, Edwina Coomes, Pauline Sublett and Elizabeth Allen. He is survived by his very special friend, Toogie Everly; brothers Anthony Coomes of Georgia and Henry Coomes of California; sister Laura Baughn of Evansville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Joe Coomes will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Alphonsus. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Wednesday from 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Alphonsus Building Fund, 7925 SR 500 Owensboro, KY 42301, or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joseph Coomes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented