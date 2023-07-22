Joseph “Larry” Dean, 85, antiquarian book dealer and genealogist, passed into the great unknown in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with loved ones by his side. Larry, “Hon”, Pop, Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa, he answered to all of these. Larry was a great lover of books and a proponent of reading for pleasure. He also enjoyed family genealogy which he vigorously pursued for many years up to the date of his death.
Larry was born in Owensboro in 1938. He was the son of Marie Bittel and Joseph Dean and had recently coauthored and published a book called, “Bittel Family History” with his cousin, Amelia Kelly. He lived most of his life in Louisville where he met and married Norma, his wife of 65 years. Together they raised their four perfect children.
Larry is, and will continue to be much loved, respected, and dearly, dearly missed by all who knew him.
