LEWISPORT — Joseph Leo Basham, 87, of Lewisport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville, on Dec. 26, 1932, to the late Richard and Georgia Stephens Basham. Leo was an electrician and retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in 1991. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1951 and continued his education at Kentucky Wesleyan College, earning his degree at age 65. Leo had to get special permission to miss his graduation as he was hiking over 300 miles of the Appalachian Trail, which was his lifelong dream. He was also an instructor at OCTC and Kentucky Wesleyan.
Leo was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. His hobbies included camping, hiking, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Leo was preceded in death by a son, Roger Leo Basham; daughter in law, Cindy Basham; son in law, Fred Goodwin; brothers, Stephen, Richard, Howard and Ebert Basham.
Leo is survived by his loving and beloved wife of 67 years, Eileen Hagan Basham; children, Donna (Bob Daniels) Bryant, Steve (Sherry) Basham, Jan Goodwin, Martil Basham, Sheila (Dan) Estes, Shelby (Sherry) Basham and Scott (Rhonda) Basham; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lambert, Bernadine (Tony) Dean and Lila Ray (Leonard) Fredrick along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Columba Catholic Church with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Whitesville. Leo’s family will be greeting friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport and on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until service time at St. Columba Catholic Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Leo’s honor to AA World Service Organization, www.aa.org, Right to Life of Owensboro or G.I.S.T. Cancer Research Fund, https://gistinfo.org/gist-donate/.
Share your memories and condolences with Leo’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented