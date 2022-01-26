Joseph Leo “Jody” Wedding, 81, of Whitesville, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1940, in Whitesville to the late Sylvester and Stella Mae Hagan Wedding. Jody retired from Daramic and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Wanda Sue Embry Wedding; three brothers, Frank, Jimmy, and Billy; and a sister, Betty Sapp.
Jody is survived by his three children, Mark Wedding, Jenny Hardesty (David), and Amy Elliott (Chris); three grandchildren, Presley Hardesty, Ashley, and Cedric Elliott; a brother, Thomas Wedding (Jean), and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass, officiated by Fr. Brian Roby, will be said at noon on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 on Thursday, January 27, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
