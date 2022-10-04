GREENSBURG, Ind. — Joseph Leon Howard, 86, of Greensburg, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born April 21, 1936, in Whitesville, to Harold and Rose (Boarman) Howard. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a member of the Air Police. He attended the Nashville Diesel School and then Indiana State University Evansville, now the University of Southern Indiana, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business.
He worked for 23 years as a technical services manager at D-A Lubricant Company where he retired in 2002. While working at D-A, he was a member of the Maintenance Council for the Motor Transportation Industry. He was very interested in and knowledgeable about the workings of engines and this interest led him to volunteer for many years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a part of the team that completed oil and fuel analysis for the race cars. He was a long-time member of the Greensburg United Methodist Church where he served on numerous church boards and volunteered frequently. He was also very involved with the Greensburg Emmaus Community. He served on the Emmaus Board and was the Lay Director for an Emmaus Walk. Joe enjoyed his time volunteering and he also greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always quick with a warm smile and a handshake when greeting his many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loretta Herbick; sister, Cathy Camp; brother-in-law, Paul Herbick; and sister-in-law, Glenda Howard.
Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia Howard; six children and two stepchildren, Joseph (Amie Wirth) Howard of Oceanside, California, J. Thomas (Angela) Howard of Grain Valley, Missouri, Jeffrey Howard of Pleasant, South Carolina, Donald (Linda) Howard of Orange, California, David (Deborah) Howard of Brunswick, Georgia, Susan (Angie Schacher) Howard of Laverne, California, Kelly O’Brien Gartenhaus of Carmel, Indiana, and John (Molly) O’Brien of Louisville; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Richard (Valada) Howard of Newburgh, Indiana, Frank (Gertrude) Howard of Evansville, Indiana, Bill Howard of Whitesville, Ray (Doris) Howard of Ellettsville, Indiana, Earl (Carolyn) Howard of Philpot, Linda Bertke of Newburgh, Indiana, and Tony (Pat) Howard of Philpot; and brother-in-law, Jim Camp of Shawnee, Kansas.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Greensburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery in Decatur Couty, Indiana. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillilan-Howe Funeral Home, Greensburg, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s name to Greensburg United Methodist Church, 301 N. Broadway St, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.gilliland-howe.com.
Commented