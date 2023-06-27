Joseph Leonard Howard, 80, of Whitesville, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his beloved family farm. Leonard was born Dec. 15, 1942, to the late Joseph Orval and Mary Golda Smith Howard. He was a long-time member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a Navy veteran and served four years of military service.
After returning home, he worked at Mullen and Haynes Drug Company in Owensboro, and then he went to work at G. E. Warehouse also in Owensboro. He worked at NSA, Century Aluminum, for 30 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he spent most of his time with his wife, Eva, their kids, and grandkids working on the family farm. Leonard was an avid bird hunter, loved being on his John Deere Tractor, and enjoyed taking care of his cows.
Leonard loved watching the Game Show Network on TV, especially Wheel of Fortune. He was a big fan of the Golf Channel, even though he never played the game in his life. He also enjoyed the History Channel. Leonard was a big charity giver, especially to St. Jude, th Salvation Army, and the Catholic Extension.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Howard, and three sisters, Grace Dyer, Eleanor Wathen, and Rita Szemethy.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 53 years, Eva Millay Howard; a son, Neil (Tracy) Howard; a daughter, Marla (Willie) Smith; five favorite grandchildren, Zach Howard (fiancée Kalie), Shawna (Ryan) Wilson, Kate Howard, Shelby (Colton) Lanham, and Aaron Howard; two great-grandsons, Grayson and Grant; two brothers, Marty and Ed Howard; a sister, Sr. Ann Marie Howard; and numerous caring nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Knottsville, with the burial following in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
