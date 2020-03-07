Joseph Leroy Welch, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Daviess County on Oct. 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Roy Edward and Augzetta Ann Fulkerson Welch. Mr. Welch was a farmer and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo, country and gospel music and loved fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Welch; and sisters Sharon A. Cox, Elizabeth Hardison and Virginia F. Cook.
Surviving are brothers Robert Welch of Utica and Tom Welch of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with entombment following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association.
Memories and condolences for the family Joseph Welch may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented