Joseph Marion “Joe” Howard, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1939, in Deanefield, Kentucky, to the late William Estel and Inez Gertrude Ward Howard. Joe was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and retired from the HON Company as a product engineer. He loved all types of aircraft, especially World War II aircraft, and loved Volkswagon Beetles. Joe had been in a number of bands, including “The Country Gentlemen.” He also enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family.
Joe was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, William Kenneth Howard, Virgil Raymond Howard, Hugh Sterling Howard, Francis Lambert Howard, his twin, Josephine Mary Howard, and Thomasine Boarman.
Surviving is the love of his life for 49 years, Phyllis Belcher Howard; three daughters, Jeanne Marie Hill and husband Philip of Owensboro, Johnna “Patti” McLevaine of Livermore and Jodi Elizabeth Aull and husband Robbie of Owensboro; two sons, William Marion Howard of Owensboro and Perry Steven Howard and wife Kathy of Livermore; eight grandchildren, Derric Smith, Tara Dumser, Serenity Faith McLevaine, Denali Hope McLevaine, Kaela Howard, Addysen Howard, Avery Dane Barr and Diva Lathan Barr; four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Howie Dumser, Jamyrah Marie Johnson and Acacya Raine Cline; and a brother, Michael Leon Howard of Dickson, Tennessee.
Here are the rescheduled arrangements for the previously postponed funeral service for Mr. Howard.
A public visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 5:30 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will follow at the funeral home on Monday. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service for Mr. Howard shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
