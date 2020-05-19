Joseph Marion “Joe” Howard, 80, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Joe was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and retired from the HON Company as a product engineer.
Surviving is the love of his wife, Phyllis Belcher Howard; three daughters, Jeanne Marie Hill, Johnna “Patti” McLevaine, and Jodi Elizabeth Aull; two sons, William Marion Howard and Perry Steven Howard; and a brother, Michael Leon Howard.
The public visitation and private service for Mr. Howard have been postponed. They will be announced when circumstances allow.
Memorial contributions: Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
