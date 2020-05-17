Joseph Marion “Joe” Howard, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1939, in Deanfield to the late William Estel and Inez Gertrude Ward Howard. Joe was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and retired from the HON Company as a product engineer. He loved all types of aircraft, especially World War II aircraft, and loved Volkswagon Beetles. Joe had been in a number of bands, including “The Country Gentlemen.” He also enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family.
Joe was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, William Kenneth Howard, Virgil Raymond Howard, Hugh Sterling Howard, Francis Lambert Howard, his twin, Josephine Mary Howard, and Thomasine Boarman.
Surviving is the love of his life for 49 years, Phyllis Belcher Howard; three daughters, Jeanne Marie Hill and husband Philip of Owensboro, Johnna “Patti” McLevaine of Livermore and Jodi Elizabeth Aull and husband Robbie of Owensboro; two sons, William Marion Howard of Owensboro and Perry Steven Howard and wife Kathy of Livermore; eight grandchildren, Derric Smith, Tara Dumser, Serenity Faith McLevaine, Denali Hope McLevaine, Kaela Howard, Addysen Howard, Avery Dane Barr and Diva Lathan Barr; four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Howie Dumser, Jamyrah Marie Johnson and Acacya Raine Cline; and a brother, Michael Leon Howard of Dickson, Tennessee.
The funeral service for Joseph Marion Howard will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with entombment in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church at 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
