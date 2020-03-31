Joseph Mattingly, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 8, 1963, to Janet Millay and the late Joe Mattingly Jr. Joseph enjoyed fishing and hunting. He worked for the Labor Union where he built bridges and furnaces.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Janet Millay.
