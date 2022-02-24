Joseph Michael Bellmar, 35, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born on September 9, 1986, to George and Betty Bellmar. Joe attended Owensboro High School, where he was a running back for the Red Devils. He loved Bingo, fishing, shopping for his kids, and cutting grass. Joseph was a happy, caring, and fun-loving guy, whose greatest joy was spending time with children and family.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his parents, George and Betty Bellmar; children, Amya, Steven, Jodan, Tristan, Kayden, Elijah, and Colton Bellmar, Tristan Hollie, Braden Maddox, and Keyshion Ketchan; siblings, Cherry Bellmar, George Bellmar Jr., Jimmy Hughes (Dolly), Michael Hughes, and Andrew Fall; a special dog named Aleigha; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Joe Bellmar will be at noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Joe Bellmar c/o George Bellmar.
Condolences and memories for the family of Joe Bellmar may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented