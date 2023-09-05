CENTRAL CITY — Joseph Michael “Mike” Brooks, 77, of Central City, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He worked in delivery and sales for Schwan’s Frozen Foods, and was a member of New Testament Church.
Survivors: Joyce Ann DuVal Brooks; daughter, Amy (David) Revlett; and sons, Allen (Eve) Brooks and Chris Brooks.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at New Testament Church, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
